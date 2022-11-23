Korea Investment CORP Lowers Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,850 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 39,610 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.08% of FedEx worth $48,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in FedEx by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in FedEx by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in FedEx by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Loop Capital downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. TheStreet downgraded FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.16.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $175.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,473. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.98. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $266.79. The company has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 33.97%.

In other news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

