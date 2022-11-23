Korea Investment CORP Lowers Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Korea Investment CORP cut its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,485 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.07% of Charter Communications worth $51,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Charter Communications by 67.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,189,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,069 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 462.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,345,000 after acquiring an additional 445,200 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 51,943.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 406,720 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Charter Communications by 507.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,557,000 after acquiring an additional 398,954 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Charter Communications by 23.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,608,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,846,000 after acquiring an additional 302,570 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHTR stock traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $387.88. 3,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,660. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $419.20. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.66 and a 12-month high of $693.09.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.01 by ($0.63). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $592.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $393.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications to $620.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $512.35.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

