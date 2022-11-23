Korea Investment CORP Purchases 513,876 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,080,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 513,876 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $77,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 226,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,041,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,688,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,949,000 after purchasing an additional 28,879 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $519,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 241,326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,993,000 after purchasing an additional 21,910 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $43.56. The company had a trading volume of 9,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,995,936. The firm has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.06. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $47.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BSX. StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 14,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $638,749.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,852.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $316,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,427.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 14,952 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $638,749.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,852.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 289,106 shares of company stock valued at $11,797,608. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.