Korea Investment CORP Purchases 89,720 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 589,385 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,720 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.14% of VMware worth $67,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in VMware by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in VMware by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VMware during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in VMware by 6.7% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 18,662 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in VMware by 2.4% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,900 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VMW shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on VMware to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on VMware in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.32.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total value of $39,866.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,192,385.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMW traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $50.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.42. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $136.85.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 80.84% and a net margin of 11.97%. VMware’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

