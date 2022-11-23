Korea Investment CORP Sells 242,774 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Korea Investment CORP cut its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,517 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 242,774 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $68,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 25.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 60,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,158,000 after acquiring an additional 12,269 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.2% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 21.8% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $2,000,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $54,263.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $2,000,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,263.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,953 shares of company stock worth $15,867,996 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $265.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,128. The company has a market capitalization of $93.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.38. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $369.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $219.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.96.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Barclays began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $243.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.05.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.