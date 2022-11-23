L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 66.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,110 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $11,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 154,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 63,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 135,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,258,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,460 shares of company stock worth $8,792,500. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on LHX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $332.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Argus cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.42.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $225.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.71 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.50. The company has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.75.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.21). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.78%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

