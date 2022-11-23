L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Oak Grove Capital LLC

Oak Grove Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,796 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies accounts for 2.0% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $6,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,969,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,426,000 after purchasing an additional 186,824 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,022,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,645,000 after purchasing an additional 150,987 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,454,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,678,000 after buying an additional 174,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,886,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,966,000 after buying an additional 668,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 39.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,046,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,292,000 after buying an additional 2,293,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on LHX. Raymond James cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $276.00 to $263.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.42.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $225.73. 7,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,482,277. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $229.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.71 and a 12-month high of $279.71. The company has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.75.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.21). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total value of $1,146,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,690.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $1,146,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,460 shares of company stock worth $8,792,500 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

