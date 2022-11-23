LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVCU) Trading 0.3% Higher

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVCU – Get Rating) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.21 and last traded at $10.21. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 14,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.04.

Get LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I alerts:

Institutional Trading of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Condor Capital Management increased its position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I by 19.7% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 18,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I by 5.5% during the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 72,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I by 39.6% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the period.

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I Company Profile

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses to aqcuire opportunities in media, entertainment, and sports, as well as e-commerce and technology industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.