Lancashire (LCSHF) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Lancashire (OTCMKTS: LCSHF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/22/2022 – Lancashire had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 550 ($6.50) to GBX 589 ($6.96).

11/8/2022 – Lancashire had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 760 ($8.99) to GBX 770 ($9.10).

11/7/2022 – Lancashire had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 630 ($7.45) to GBX 645 ($7.63).

11/7/2022 – Lancashire had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 550 ($6.50) to GBX 600 ($7.09).

11/4/2022 – Lancashire had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 640 ($7.57) to GBX 675 ($7.98).

10/24/2022 – Lancashire had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 700 ($8.28) to GBX 630 ($7.45).

10/19/2022 – Lancashire had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 517 ($6.11) to GBX 546 ($6.46).

10/18/2022 – Lancashire had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 725 ($8.57) to GBX 760 ($8.99).

10/13/2022 – Lancashire had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 620 ($7.33) to GBX 640 ($7.57).

10/13/2022 – Lancashire had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 557 ($6.59) to GBX 550 ($6.50).

Lancashire Stock Performance

LCSHF stock remained flat at $6.49 during midday trading on Wednesday. Lancashire Holdings Limited has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $7.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.34.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

