Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0642 per share on Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This is an increase from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Land Securities Group Stock Performance

Shares of LDSCY opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.76. Land Securities Group has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $11.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. AlphaValue lowered Land Securities Group to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Land Securities Group from GBX 900 ($10.64) to GBX 650 ($7.69) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Panmure Gordon raised Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Land Securities Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Land Securities Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $793.33.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

