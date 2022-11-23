Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CEO James Robert Anderson Sells 23,858 Shares

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $1,599,678.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 767,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,463,154.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ LSCC traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.25. The company had a trading volume of 17,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,950. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $43.41 and a one year high of $81.47. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.33 and its 200-day moving average is $53.33.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The business had revenue of $172.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $984,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 998,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,161,000 after acquiring an additional 35,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $515,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

