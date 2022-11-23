LCNB Corp. (LCNB) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from LCNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

LCNB has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. LCNB has a dividend payout ratio of 44.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of LCNB opened at $17.92 on Wednesday. LCNB has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $20.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average of $15.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.71.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of LCNB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCNB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in LCNB by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in LCNB by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LCNB during the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of LCNB by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,072,000 after buying an additional 18,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LCNB by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 549,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,644,000 after buying an additional 10,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

