Lcnb Corp Sells 700 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Lcnb Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,132,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,442,000 after acquiring an additional 14,648 shares during the period. Main Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 397.3% during the second quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 135,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after buying an additional 108,500 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Main Management Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the second quarter valued at about $6,153,000.

Shares of ITB opened at $59.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.61. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

