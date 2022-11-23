Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Stock Holdings Raised by Crescent Park Management L.P.

Crescent Park Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 376,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband makes up approximately 9.3% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $43,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 17.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 164,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,076,000 after acquiring an additional 24,886 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 14.0% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 9.4% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 9.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LBRDK shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Liberty Broadband to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.80.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.04. 14,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $71.70 and a 1-year high of $165.14. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.75.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

