Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Oak Grove Capital LLC

Oak Grove Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the period. Linde comprises about 0.7% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 28.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 5.6% in the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 1.2% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 4.9% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 10.7% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $341.39. 18,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,976. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.55. The company has a market capitalization of $168.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.86. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Linde to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Linde to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.72.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

