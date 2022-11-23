Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.92

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.92 and last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.
Lion Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.84.
About Lion
Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, dental rinses, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, sanitizers, wet wipes, body washes, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.
Further Reading
