Liquity USD (LUSD) Trading Up 0% This Week

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One Liquity USD token can now be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00006290 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Liquity USD has traded up 0% against the dollar. Liquity USD has a total market cap of $184.85 million and $227,577.92 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,426.47 or 0.08667009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.06 or 0.00474286 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,789.35 or 0.29099385 BTC.

Liquity USD Token Profile

Liquity USD was first traded on April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 177,848,311 tokens. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Liquity USD’s official website is www.liquity.org.

Liquity USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

