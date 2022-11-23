Litecoin Cash Achieves Market Cap of $1.75 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and $277.27 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 770,828,387 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 770,761,918.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00209597 USD and is down -1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $88.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.