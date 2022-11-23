Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $67.49 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment has a twelve month low of $65.05 and a twelve month high of $126.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.84. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 96.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Live Nation Entertainment

In related news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $5,803,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,799,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,703,903.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 312,000 shares of company stock worth $26,640,900 in the last ninety days. 4.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,333,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,032,000 after purchasing an additional 422,882 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,396,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,495 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,946,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,157,000 after purchasing an additional 304,557 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,503,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,438,000 after purchasing an additional 279,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,093,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,265,000 after buying an additional 708,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.