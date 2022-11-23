Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,966,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,701,615 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,565,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $289,000. Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 2,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 127,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,736,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.8% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 193.2% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $479.96. 10,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,664,420. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $328.20 and a 1-year high of $494.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $440.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $430.06. The firm has a market cap of $125.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 51.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $464.83.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.