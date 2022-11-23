Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stake Cut by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lee Financial Co increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $464.83.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $479.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $125.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $328.20 and a one year high of $494.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $440.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $430.06.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 51.42%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

