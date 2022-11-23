Logan Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,439 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 209.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 10,577 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 3.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 57.1% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 1.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 174,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in RingCentral by 30.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 447,067 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,401,000 after purchasing an additional 103,557 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $254,276.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 202,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,502,425.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other RingCentral news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 2,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $83,365.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,668,203.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $254,276.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 202,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,425.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,621 shares of company stock valued at $614,333 over the last quarter. 7.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $34.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.10 and a 200 day moving average of $47.91. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $230.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RNG shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on RingCentral from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on RingCentral to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on RingCentral from $59.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.87.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

