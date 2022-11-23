Logan Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 76.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 740.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.4 %

EMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Argus lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.17.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $96.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.43. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $100.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 38.45%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

