Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $853,000 Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,448,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,052,592,000 after purchasing an additional 69,906 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 383,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,078,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 48,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,903,000 after buying an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.0% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $464.83.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $479.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $125.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $328.20 and a 52 week high of $494.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $440.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $430.06.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 51.42%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

