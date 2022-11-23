Logan Capital Management Inc. Purchases 33,561 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 1,093.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,630 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,561 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Shopify by 790.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 978.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 2,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 352.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 1,680.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SHOP opened at $35.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.40 and a 200-day moving average of $35.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $166.13. The firm has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a PE ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.88.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Shopify from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Shopify from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

