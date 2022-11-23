Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 28,275 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 92.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,275 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 280.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.08.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of SWK stock opened at $82.27 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $70.24 and a one year high of $196.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.31.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert J. Manning acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert J. Manning bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $424,038.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

