Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,389 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.35.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $214.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $133.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.60.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

