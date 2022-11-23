Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,739,631 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,406,014 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 3.71% of Lowe’s Companies worth $4,146,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $211.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,782,638. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.18 and a 200 day moving average of $192.60. The company has a market capitalization of $131.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.18. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.35.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

