MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MGNX has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.70 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.89.

MacroGenics Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MGNX opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. MacroGenics has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $19.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.06.

Insider Transactions at MacroGenics

Institutional Trading of MacroGenics

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.36 per share, with a total value of $1,090,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,229,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,882,638.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.36 per share, with a total value of $1,090,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,229,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,882,638.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 168,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $623,161.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,443,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,542,748.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 668,422 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,661. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNX. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,609,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,927 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 910.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 984,387 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 3rd quarter worth $3,221,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,430,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 845,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 281.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,107,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 817,088 shares during the last quarter.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

