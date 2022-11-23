MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
MGNX has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.70 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.89.
MacroGenics Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ MGNX opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. MacroGenics has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $19.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.06.
Insider Transactions at MacroGenics
Institutional Trading of MacroGenics
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNX. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,609,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,927 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 910.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 984,387 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 3rd quarter worth $3,221,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,430,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 845,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 281.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,107,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 817,088 shares during the last quarter.
MacroGenics Company Profile
MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MacroGenics (MGNX)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.