MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2022

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNXGet Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MGNX has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.70 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.89.

MacroGenics Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MGNX opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. MacroGenics has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $19.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.06.

Insider Transactions at MacroGenics

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.36 per share, with a total value of $1,090,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,229,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,882,638.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.36 per share, with a total value of $1,090,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,229,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,882,638.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 168,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $623,161.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,443,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,542,748.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 668,422 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,661. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MacroGenics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNX. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,609,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,927 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 910.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 984,387 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 3rd quarter worth $3,221,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,430,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 845,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 281.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,107,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 817,088 shares during the last quarter.

MacroGenics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.