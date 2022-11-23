Magellan Asset Management Ltd Acquires 137 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 132.8% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 140.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 257.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 60.5% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

VRSK stock opened at $178.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.05 and a 12-month high of $230.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.71.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 37.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $179,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.