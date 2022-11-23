Magellan Asset Management Ltd Acquires 386 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 104.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Stryker were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 1,212.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Stryker by 720.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 532.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,281.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,240 shares of company stock worth $268,425 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stryker Trading Up 0.8 %

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Stryker to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Edward Jones raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.74.

NYSE SYK opened at $226.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $280.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.86 and its 200-day moving average is $214.51.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.