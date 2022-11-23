Magellan Asset Management Ltd Boosts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 818 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 164.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $96.21 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $160.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $175.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.94, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Walt Disney

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Bank of America reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Cowen reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.07.

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.