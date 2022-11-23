Magellan Asset Management Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 12.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Moody’s by 2.8% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 1.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Moody’s by 8.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 2.5% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $303.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.40.

Shares of MCO opened at $294.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $262.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.45. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $403.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.31). Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.41%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

