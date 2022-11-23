Magellan Asset Management Ltd Purchases 139 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 32.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 409.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $139.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.96 and its 200 day moving average is $128.00. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.41 and a twelve month high of $167.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.58%.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, November 11th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HLT shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.63.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

