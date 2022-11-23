Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Downgraded by Citigroup

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Magna International from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Magna International from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Magna International from $115.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Magna International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.77.

MGA stock opened at $61.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.01 and a 200-day moving average of $57.81. Magna International has a 12-month low of $45.58 and a 12-month high of $90.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Magna International by 272.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 72,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after buying an additional 52,971 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in Magna International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Magna International by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,367,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,262,000 after buying an additional 179,300 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Magna International by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Magna International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 243,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

