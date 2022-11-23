Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Downgraded by Citigroup

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Magna International from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Magna International from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Magna International from $115.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Magna International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.77.
MGA stock opened at $61.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.01 and a 200-day moving average of $57.81. Magna International has a 12-month low of $45.58 and a 12-month high of $90.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.52.
Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.
