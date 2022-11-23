Maiar DEX (MEX) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $235.13 Million

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $235.13 million and $119,315.84 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,489.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010593 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007742 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037371 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00041641 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006027 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00021349 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00231742 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003756 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

MEX is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/maiarexchange. The official website for Maiar DEX is maiar.exchange. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.00003373 USD and is down -3.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $160,086.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

