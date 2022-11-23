MaidSafeCoin (MAID) Trading 8.8% Lower Over Last Week

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. One MaidSafeCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0883 or 0.00000537 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. MaidSafeCoin has a market cap of $39.98 million and $3,919.06 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MaidSafeCoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,415.03 or 0.08598062 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.34 or 0.00469915 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,744.51 or 0.28828731 BTC.

MaidSafeCoin Token Profile

MaidSafeCoin’s launch date was April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. MaidSafeCoin’s official website is safenetwork.tech. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MaidSafeCoin is safenetforum.org. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is https://reddit.com/r/safenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MaidSafeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidSafe is a fully decentralized platform on which application developers can build decentralized applications. The network is made up by individual users who contribute storage, computing power and bandwidth to form a world-wide autonomous system.Safecoin can only reside within the SAFE network and will be stored in a users wallet and used in exchange for network services; such as increased storage space and access to network applications. There is no set distribution time for safecoins. Unlike many currencies, the distribution of safecoin is backed by information and the amount of coins generated by the SAFE network is directly related to the amount of resource provided to it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MaidSafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MaidSafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MaidSafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MaidSafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.