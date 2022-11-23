Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $117.39

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$117.39 and traded as high as C$120.47. Mainstreet Equity shares last traded at C$119.00, with a volume of 623 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$125.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Mainstreet Equity Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$112.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$117.38. The company has a market cap of C$1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

About Mainstreet Equity

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

Featured Stories

