Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) & Superior Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SPNX) Head-To-Head Analysis

Superior Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SPNX – Get Rating) and Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Superior Energy Services and Mammoth Energy Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Superior Energy Services alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superior Energy Services $694.68 million 0.00 $106.60 million N/A N/A Mammoth Energy Services $228.96 million 1.23 -$101.43 million ($0.40) -14.85

Superior Energy Services has higher revenue and earnings than Mammoth Energy Services.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superior Energy Services 10.26% 11.67% 7.52% Mammoth Energy Services -5.91% -3.76% -2.41%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Superior Energy Services and Mammoth Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

74.1% of Mammoth Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Superior Energy Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Mammoth Energy Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Superior Energy Services and Mammoth Energy Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Superior Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Mammoth Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Superior Energy Services beats Mammoth Energy Services on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Superior Energy Services

(Get Rating)

Superior Energy Services, Inc. provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions. The Drilling Products and Services segment rents downhole drilling tools, including tubulars, such as primary drill pipe strings, landing strings, completion tubulars, and associated accessories, as well as manufactures and rents bottom hole tools comprising stabilizers, non-magnetic drill collars, and hole openers; and surfaces, such as temporary onshore and offshore accommodation modules and accessories. The Onshore Completion and Workover Services segment offers fluid management services used to obtain, move, store, and dispose of fluids that are involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and workover services consisting of installations, completions, and sidetracking of wells, as well as support for perforating operations. The Production Services segment provides intervention services, such as coiled tubing, cased hole and mechanical wireline, hydraulic workover and snubbing, pressure control, production testing and optimization, and remedial pumping services. The Technical Solutions segment offers well containment systems; completion tools and services, including sand control systems, well screens and filters, and surface-controlled sub surface safety valves; and well and sand control, and stimulation services. This segment also produces and sells oil and gas. Superior Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On December 7, 2020, Superior Energy Services, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Mammoth Energy Services

(Get Rating)

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. operates as an energy service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, and networks and substation facilities, including engineering, design, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring. The Well Completion Services segment provides high-pressure hydraulic fracturing services to enhance the production of oil and natural gas from formations having low permeability, and sand hauling and water transfer services. The Natural Sand Proppant Services segment is involved in mining, processing, and selling natural sand proppant used for hydraulic fracturing; buying processed sand from suppliers on the spot market and reselling that sand; and providing logistics solutions to facilitate delivery of frac sand products. The Drilling Services segment offers contract land and directional drilling services, as well as rig moving services. The company also offers other services, including aviation, coil tubing, pressure control, flowback, cementing, acidizing, equipment rental, crude oil hauling, full-service transportation, and remote accommodation services, as well as equipment manufacturing, and infrastructure engineering and design. It serves government-funded utilities, private and public investor owned utilities, co-operative utilities, independent oil and natural gas producers and land-based drilling contractors in the United States and Canada. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.