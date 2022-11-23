Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.49

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.49 and last traded at $17.08, with a volume of 103259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manchester United in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Manchester United Stock Up 14.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Trading of Manchester United

Manchester United ( NYSE:MANU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $148.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Manchester United plc will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MANU. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 4,255.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 1,267.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Manchester United during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Manchester United during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Manchester United during the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

Featured Articles

