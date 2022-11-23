Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $6.42

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.42, but opened at $6.74. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $6.55, with a volume of 66,208 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Marathon Digital from $24.00 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Marathon Digital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research cut Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Compass Point lowered their price target on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

