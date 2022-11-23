Mark S. Shapiro Sells 3,005 Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Stock

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) President Mark S. Shapiro sold 3,005 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of 21.58, for a total value of 64,847.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 47,734 shares in the company, valued at 1,030,099.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Endeavor Group Stock Performance
NYSE:EDR traded up 0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting 21.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,995. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of 17.42 and a 1 year high of 35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is 21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is 21.80.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
EDR has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 30.70.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavor Group
About Endeavor Group
Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.
Further Reading
