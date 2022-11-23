Mark S. Shapiro Sells 3,005 Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Stock

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) President Mark S. Shapiro sold 3,005 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of 21.58, for a total value of 64,847.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 47,734 shares in the company, valued at 1,030,099.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

NYSE:EDR traded up 0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting 21.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,995. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of 17.42 and a 1 year high of 35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is 21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is 21.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EDR has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 30.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavor Group

About Endeavor Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,006,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726,059 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,519,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734,126 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,136,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,045,000 after purchasing an additional 603,646 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,160,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,769,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,948,000 after purchasing an additional 257,768 shares during the last quarter. 34.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

