Mark Spoto Buys 2,585 Shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Stock

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) Director Mark Spoto purchased 2,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $24,945.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,081.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MASS traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.10. 165,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,679. The stock has a market cap of $319.06 million, a PE ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 11.73, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.03. 908 Devices Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $28.45.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MASS. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of 908 Devices by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in 908 Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in 908 Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in 908 Devices in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 908 Devices by 45.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on 908 Devices from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

