MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Position Raised by GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd

GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,961,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 499,907 shares during the quarter. MarketAxess makes up approximately 7.7% of GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd owned 5.21% of MarketAxess worth $502,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 4.9% during the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 3.6% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 11.3% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.1% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MarketAxess from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.30.

NASDAQ MKTX traded up $1.72 on Wednesday, reaching $258.00. 2,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,898. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.44 and a 12 month high of $422.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 0.67.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

