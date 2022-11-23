Marlin Technology (NASDAQ:FINM) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.06

Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $10.06, with a volume of 613 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

Marlin Technology Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in Marlin Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $7,188,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marlin Technology by 68.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,728,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,063,000 after purchasing an additional 700,692 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Marlin Technology by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,659,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,326,000 after purchasing an additional 566,266 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its position in Marlin Technology by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,849,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,129,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Marlin Technology by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,286,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,450,000 after buying an additional 376,727 shares during the period. 70.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marlin Technology

Marlin Technology Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks to identify and complete its initial business combination in the technology industry.

