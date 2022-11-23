Marlowe (LON:MRL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $620.00

Marlowe plc (LON:MRL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 620 ($7.33) and last traded at GBX 622 ($7.35), with a volume of 539122 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 732 ($8.66).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($13.72) target price on shares of Marlowe in a research report on Wednesday.

Marlowe Stock Down 14.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £597.33 million and a PE ratio of 62,000.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 760.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 778.53.

Marlowe Company Profile

Marlowe plc provides compliance services and software in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Testing, Inspection & Certification. It offers health and safety, HR and employment law compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; a range of fire safety and security services; and integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

