Marsico Capital Management LLC Has $2.30 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Marsico Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 133,789 shares during the period. Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,571,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,220,899,000 after buying an additional 66,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,285,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,066,932,000 after buying an additional 184,139 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 5.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,902,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,022,815,000 after buying an additional 100,480 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Lam Research by 12.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,073,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,464,000 after buying an additional 119,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Lam Research by 43.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $494,117,000 after buying an additional 279,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $504.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.86.

Lam Research Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $9.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $465.49. 17,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,094,884. The stock has a market cap of $63.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $398.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $440.43. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.79%.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.