Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,827,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,663,148 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology accounts for approximately 0.5% of Fmr LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Fmr LLC owned about 0.15% of Marvell Technology worth $5,433,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 140.3% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 38.5% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

MRVL stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.94. 105,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,777,574. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $93.85. The company has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -92.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $886,800. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Articles

