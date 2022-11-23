Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stake Lifted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 843,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,670 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of Marvell Technology worth $36,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 90.2% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,177,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $238,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,177,484.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $886,800. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $42.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.08, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.39. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $93.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.15.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -92.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

