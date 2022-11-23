Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Position Reduced by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,511,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,891 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.41% of Marvell Technology worth $152,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Comerica Bank grew its position in Marvell Technology by 10.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 224.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 27.5% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.5% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 40,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $42.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a PE ratio of -165.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.15. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -92.31%.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $198,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $886,800. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

